RoK makes plans to attract Vietnamese tourist s (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Korea Tourism Organisation (KTO) on June 16 introduced the promotions it will be offering this year to attract Vietnamese tourists and boost the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s tourism recovery.



The KTO is planning a wide range of special activities, including “Travel to Korea Begins Again” - a programme held at Incheon Airport in June and July to welcome foreign tourists back to the country; a MICE roadshow programme in late June to connect travel agencies of both countries to promote MICE tourism; “Hi Korea” - a tourism campaign on Tiktok to inspire young Vietnamese people to visit the RoK; and “Korea Days in Hanoi” - an event to be held in November on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.



KTO Chief Representative in Vietnam Lee Jae-hoon said the organisation always exerts efforts to provide Vietnamese tourists great trips to the RoK, adding that its programmes will help visitors feel welcome and choose the RoK as their first destination after the pandemic.



Korean tourism will always work hard to improve and become a favourite destination among Vietnamese travellers, he added./.