

According to the Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy, at their meeting in Seoul, the two officials exchanged opinions on a wide array of bilateral issues. They vowed to expand cooperation in future growth engines, including production of rechargeable batteries or solar energy parts.

The two ministers shared the view that trade and investment should not be disrupted by COVID-19, and vowed to make joint moves to expand economic exchanges, including simplifying entry procedures for business officials.



The RoK and Malaysia also agreed to make efforts to fully implement the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) in the near future and continue making progress on the ongoing negotiations toward a bilateral free trade agreement as well.



Malaysia is the third largest trade partner of the RoK in Southeast Asia./.

VNA