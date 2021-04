At the meeting (Source: Yonhap)

Hanoi (VNA) - Trade Minister of the Republic of Korea ( Trade Minister of the Republic of Korea ( RoK Yoo Myung-hee and her visiting Malaysia n counterpart Mohamed Azmin bin Ali on April 1 agreed to expand bilateral exchanges to overcome the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, while joining hands to tap deeper into emerging industries, including eco-friendly automobiles and renewable energy.



According to the Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy, at their meeting in Seoul, the two officials exchanged opinions on a wide array of bilateral issues. They vowed to expand cooperation in future growth engines, including production of rechargeable batteries or solar energy parts.

The two ministers shared the view that trade and investment should not be disrupted by COVID-19, and vowed to make joint moves to expand economic exchanges, including simplifying entry procedures for business officials.



The RoK and Malaysia also agreed to make efforts to fully implement the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) in the near future and continue making progress on the ongoing negotiations toward a bilateral free trade agreement as well.



Malaysia is the third largest trade partner of the RoK in Southeast Asia./.

VNA