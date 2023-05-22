The Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA 23) will take place in Malaysia from May 23-27. (Photo: maia.my)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – The Republic of Korea (RoK) Minister of National Defence Lee Jong-sup will pay a visit to Malaysia for talks on arms industry cooperation and attend a contract signing ceremony for the RoK's export of FA-50 light attack aircraft to the Southeast Asian country.

The visit is within the framework of the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA 23) that will take place in Malaysia from May 23-27.

During the visit, Lee will meet with his Malaysian counterpart, Mohamad Hasan, and pay a courtesy call to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to discuss defence cooperation.

He will attend a final contract signing ceremony for the export deal and express the RoK's willingness to strengthen bilateral arms industry ties with Malaysia.

In February, Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd., the RoK's sole aircraft manufacturer, won a deal from Malaysia to supply 18 FA-50 aircraft.

At LIMA 23, the RoK Air Force's Black Eagles aerobatic team will perform in an air show, while the Navy's Nojeokbong landing ship will be on display.

LIMA 2023 is expected to attract 600 defence companies from more than 30 countries, and welcome seven senior defence officials from nations, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Singapore./.