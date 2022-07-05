RoK, Malaysia hold virtual cybersecurity session within ADMM+
The Republic of Korea (RoK) and Malaysia jointly held a virtual subpanel session within the framework of the ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting Plus (ADMM+) on July 5 to discuss cybersecurity cooperation, Seoul's defense ministry said.
The RoK - ASEAN Defence Ministerial meeting within the ADMM Meeting in November, 2021. - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
According to the Yonhap news agency of the RoK, the experts' cybersecurity working group of ADMM kicked off the two-day session as Seoul seeks to deepen cooperation with the regional bloc on multiple fronts, including security.
The RoK and Malaysia are the co-chairs of the working group for a three-year term ending in 2024.
Participants in this week's session plan to discuss joint responses to cybersecurity threats and look into plans for cybersecurity training among member countries slated for October.
ADMM is a major defense dialogue platform involving the 10 ASEAN members as well as other key regional players, including the United States, China and Japan. Under the platform, there are various working groups handling cybersecurity, maritime security, counter-terrorism and other issues./.