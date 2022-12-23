RoK ministry hosts banquet to mark Vietnam-RoK diplomatic ties anniversary
Delegates posing for a photo at the banquet. (Photo: VNA)Seoul (VNA) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea (RoK) hosted a banquet in Seoul on December 22 evening to mark the 30th founding anniversary of Vietnam-RoK diplomatic relations.
Foreign Minister Park Jin said that over the past 30 years, the two countries have achieved encouraging cooperation results in various fields thanks to joint efforts of the two governments and peoples, calling this a firm foundation for bilateral relations in the future.
He highlighted the recent State visit to the RoK by President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, during which the two countries lifted their ties to the comprehensive strategic partnership level.
RoK Foreign Minister Park Jin (Photo: VNA)This will bring about substantive support for the two countries’ businesses and peoples, and create a momentum to boost collaboration in digitalisation and biology.
Via video, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son said that Vietnam appreciates the RoK’s consideration of the country as a key partner in the Indo-Pacific Strategy as well as in the implementation of the Korea-ASEAN Solidarity Initiative.
Vietnam will join the RoK in efforts to achieve visions and goals of the new relationship framework - the comprehensive strategic partnership - and fulfill the role of a coordinator for ASEAN - RoK relations for the 2021- 2024 term, added Son./.