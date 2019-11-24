Politics PM arrives in Busan to attend ASEAN-RoK Commemorative Summit Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc arrived in Busan on November 24 to attend the ASEAN-Republic of Korea (RoK) Commemorative Summit and the first Mekong-RoK Summit, and pay an official visit to the RoK.

Politics Vietnam, EU step up defence - security ties Measures to boost security – defence cooperation between Vietnam and the European Union (EU) were discussed at the their first ever security – defence dialogue recently held in Brussels, Belgium.

Politics Vietnam’s high-ranking military delegation visits India A high-ranking military delegation of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) led by Sen. Lieut. Gen. Phan Van Giang, Chief of the General Staff of the VPA and Deputy Minister of National Defence, is on an official visit to India from November 24-28.

Politics PM arrives in Busan to attend ASEAN-RoK Commemorative Summit Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his entourage arrived in Busan on November 24 afternoon to attend the ASEAN-Republic of Korea (RoK) Commemorative Summit and the first Mekong-RoK Summit, and pay an official visit to the RoK.