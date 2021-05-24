Illustrative image (Photo: Yonhap News)

Seoul (VNA) – The Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Incheon Seaport Corporation announced on May 24 that it has begun tapping a new container route from Incheon port to ports in Thailand and Vietnam.

Named “New Korea Thailand”, the route starts from Incheon, passes through the RoK’s Gwangyang and Busan ports, Hong Kong (China), Shekou in China’s Shenzhen, Laem Chabang and Bangkok in Thailand, and ends at Tan Cang – Cat Lai port in Ho Chi Minh City.

Three maritime companies, namely Korea, Chun Kyung and Namsung, will operate three container vessels with a capacity of 1,500 – 1,600 TEU on the route, with one trip each week.

The Incheon Seaport Corporation hoped that the new route will contribute to promoting export-import and supply stable transportation services between the RoK and Southeast Asia./.