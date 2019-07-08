Min Gap-ryong, commissioner general of the Korean National Police Agency (Source: Yonhap)

– The Republic of Korea (RoK)’s police chief has expressed regrets over a recent assault on a Vietnamese woman by her Korean husband, and vowed to conduct a thorough investigation into the case.Min Gap-ryong, commissioner general of the Korean National Police Agency, made the remarks during his talks with Public Security Minister To Lam in Seoul on July 8, according to Yonhap news agency.The case made headlines in both countries over the weekend, after a video went viral of a 36-year-old Korean man punching and kicking his Vietnamese wife in the presence of their two-year-old son. The violence left the woman with a broken rib and other injuries that require four weeks of treatment.The man, a resident of Yeongam, South Jeolla province, about 390km south of Seoul, reportedly beat his wife for three hours on July 4 for not speaking Korean well before he was put under emergency detention. He has been arrested and detained for eight days for investigation.Min mentioned the assault case during his meeting with Lam, the first Vietnamese public security minister to visit the RoK in seven years."It is very regrettable that a Vietnamese marriage migrant woman has recently been victimized by domestic violence. I promise a thorough investigation and rehabilitation for the victim," Min said.Min and Lam also discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in public security.Min expressed hope that both countries strengthen cooperative investigations and expand cooperation for the arrest and repatriation of criminal fugitives through Interpol.The RoK looks forward to cooperating more closely with Vietnam in the fight against international crimes, such as illicit drugs, cybercrimes and terrorism, Min said.-VNA