World Malaysia: fire breaks out at illegal dumpsite A fire broke out at an illegal dumpsite containing 270 drums of chemicals in Kuala Selangor, Malaysia’s Selangor state on early November 25.

World RoK, ASEAN countries sign MOU on development assistance The Republic of Korea (RoK) and five member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on November 25 signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on boosting development cooperation.

World RoK, Cambodia to launch feasibility study on FTA The Republic of Korea (RoK) and Cambodia have agreed to launch a joint feasibility study on their potential free trade agreement (FTA) in a move to promote economic ties and expand exchanges, the Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said on November 25.

World RoK ready for ASEAN-RoK Commemorative Summit Agencies under the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea (RoK) have been focusing on preparing for the ASEAN-RoK Commemorative Summit, said Chairman of the Korean Presidential Committee on New Southern Policy Joo Hyung-chul.