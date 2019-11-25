RoK President calls for stronger RoK-ASEAN cultural cooperation
President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in has called for stronger cultural cooperation between the RoK and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), saying that the field is one of the most promising sectors of growth.
President Moon Jae-in is shown delivering a speech on screens at the main press briefing room at BEXCO in Busan on November 25 (photo: Yonhap)
In his opening remarks at a culture forum in the port city of Busan on November 25 on the sidelines of the ASEAN-RoK Commemorative Summit, Moon stressed that Asia was where hallyu (the Korean Wave) began and that singularly Korean content struck a chord with Asia first, and ASEAN was at its centre.
Based on shared cultural identity, the RoK will be ASEAN's partner in the promising field, he added.
According to President Moon, the culture sector’s market in ASEAN countries is growing by more than 8 percent every year.
He said his country will push for more active two-way exchanges to promote ASEAN culture, cultural diversity and creativity through such efforts as expanding youth education in culture and arts, and by establishing a joint film promotion organization.
Over 600 guests attended the forum, including several leaders of ASEAN nations, as well as officials of the Korean government and culture sector.
The ASEAN and the RoK are holding a special summit to mark 30 years of their dialogue relation, which is slated to take place in the southern port city of Busan on November 25 and 26./.