Vietnamese and RoK officials exchange experience in local development. (Photo: VNA)

– Chungcheongnam province of the Republic of Korea (RoK) will make all-out efforts to help Vietnam’s southern province of Long An in industrial and agricultural development, an official of the RoK province said on May 29.Vice Governor Na So-yeol led a delegation to Long An to share Chungcheongnam-do’s local development model with the Vietnamese locality.Dr. Lee In Bae, Chungcheongnam’s local development expert, talked about the province’s experience in organising the Geumsan Ginseng Festival – a famous event in the RoK that has attracted a large number of foreigners.He suggested that Long An apply good models and initiatives to utilise its orchards and develop local fruits into specialties, saying the province should produce bottled juice, fruit ice cream, or cosmetics from dragon fruit, as well as organise exhibitions and festivals to promote its products and seek partners.The combination of exhibitions and tourism would contribute to promoting local farm produce and culture, he said.The expert expressed his belief that Chungcheongnam can help Long An swiftly fulfil its target of developing typical products, at both national and international levels.Pham Van Canh, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Long An province, said the locality hopes to welcome experts and businesses from Chungcheongnam to visit and operate in Long An, thus expanding exchanges and cooperation in trade and investment promotion, and enhancing information and experience sharing in government building between the two sides. –VNA