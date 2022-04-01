RoK removes tightened COVID-19 control measures on arrivals from Vietnam
The Republic of Korea (RoK) Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) has officially removed Vietnam from the list of countries subjected to tightened COVID-19 control measures.
At Incheon International Airport in the RoK (Photo: VNA)
The agency said in a statement that during its 88th meeting on March 31, after analysing COVID-19 risks from each country and the number of infections among the arrivals in the RoK, the KDCA decided to remove Vietnam, Myanmar and Ukraine out of the list.
Earlier, the RoK issued a decision to list Vietnam among the countries subjected for strengthened medical supervision as part of its measures to fight the pandemic, under which from April 1, travelers from Vietnam, vaccinated against COVID-19 or not, will have to take mandatory seven-day quarantine. Flights from Vietnam to the RoK will be allowed to carry passengers equivalent to only 60 percent of their capacity.
KDCA Commissioner Jeong Eun-kyung said that in the time to come, the RoK plans to flexibly operate the system for evaluating and deciding quarantine exemption for countries through the monitoring of the risk level in each country, thus making suitable adjustments./.