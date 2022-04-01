World Singapore: Changi Airport ready to welcome more passengers Changi Airport of Singapore is ready to welcome more passengers with a hope to recover the number recorded in the pre-COVID-19 pandemic level, as travel restrictions and safety measures are eased.

World Thailand steps up Government Cloud project The Thai cabinet has tasked the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES) and National Telecom with establishing and operating a Government Cloud, a massive central computing network to facilitate digital operations.

World Vietnamese business associations set up in Laos Two Vietnamese business associations in central and southern Laos have been established as member organistions of the Vietnam Business Association for Cooperation and Investment in Laos (BACI).