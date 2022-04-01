The agency said in a statement that during its 88th meeting on March 31, after analyzing COVID-19 risks from each country and the number of infections among the arrivals in the RoK, the KDCA decided to remove Vietnam, Myanmar and Ukraine out of the list.

Earlier, the RoK issued a decision to list Vietnam among the countries subjected for strengthened medical supervision as part of its measures to fight the pandemic.

Accordingly, from April 1, travelers from Vietnam, vaccinated against COVID-19 or not, will have to take mandatory seven-day quarantine. Besides, flights from Vietnam to the RoK will be allowed to carry passengers equivalent to only 60 percent of their capacity./.

VNA