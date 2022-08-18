CEO of Anam Electronics speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Seoul (VNA) – An international seminar on trend of investment in Vietnam in the new normal context took place in Seoul on August 18, with over 150 Korean investors and enterprises in different areas taking part.

The event was co-hosted by the Vietnam Viglacera Corporation, the Vietnamese Embassy in the RoK, the Vietnamese Ministry of Planning and Investment’s Foreign Investment Agency, the Industrial Bank of Korea (IBK) and the Bae, Kim & Lee LLC, on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Vietnam – RoK diplomatic ties.

It was one of the first investment promotion seminars held in the RoK following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to the RoK Nguyen Vu Tung stressed the country as the biggest FDI partner to Vietnam with nearly 10,000 projects worth 80 billion USD. Two-way trade hit 78.1 billion USD in 2021 and is likely to reach 90 billion USD.

The Embassy commits to standing side by side with Korean firms in business operations in Vietnam, stays ready to connect with and realise business opportunities in the country, he said.

Participants at the event heard reports on the trend of investment in Vietnam the in new normal, Vietnam’s investment policy, and Vietnamese economy and foreign currency market.

Deputy Director of Viglacera Real Estate Company Nguyen Thi Thu Huong briefed participants on industrial properties developed by Viglacera Corporation and answered questions raised by Korean investors./.