Director of the Police Department for Administrative Management of Social Order To Van Hue (Photo: cand.com.vn)

Seoul (VNA) - A delegation of the Ministry of Public Security led by Director of the Police Department for Administrative Management of Social Order To Van Hue is on a working visit to the Republic of Korea (RoK) to learn from the country’s experience in managing residence registration.



The Ministry of Public Administration and Security (MOPAS) said on June 27 that it planned to share experience in operating residence registration systems and public services related to residence registration, protecting personal information related to residence registration information, and issues related to the security function of the residence registration card.



MOPAS will arrange for the Vietnamese delegation to visit six establishments related to residence registration from June 27 - July 1. The Vietnamese delegation will also visit public service facilities of local governments, the national information resource management agency, and the Korea Local Information Research & Development Institute./.