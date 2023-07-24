Business UK to recognise Vietnam as market economy The UK is set to recognise that Vietnam’s industries are operating in a market economy and will not impose unfavourable rules should they be investigated under trade defence measures, according to the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam.

Business President Thuong's visit expected to boost Vietnam-Italy economic relations President Vo Van Thuong’s upcoming State visit to Italy is expected to boost bilateral trade and bring cooperation opportunities for the businesses of the two countries, which share many similarities in economic structure with many small and medium enterprises. Their economies are complementary to each other in terms of industries and products.

Business Two new regulations on financial activities to take effect from August New regulations on the operation of money exchange agents of bordering countries and eligibility requirements for foreign loans without the Government’s guarantee will officially take effect from August, 2023.

Business Reference exchange rate up 19 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,753 VND/USD on July 24, down 19 VND from the last working day of previous week (July 21).