Hanoi (VNA) – The Defence Ministry of the Republic of Korea (RoK) announced that the RoK and Singapore on June 22 held held talks via video links on defence strategy and COVID-19 response.



During the videoconference with his Singaporean counterpart, Teo Eng Dih, RoK Deputy Defence Minister Chung Suk-hwan explained the government’s response to COVID-19, and the military's contributions to stemming the spread of the virus.



Teo praised Seoul’s measures to control the virus and shared his country's response, it said.



During the talks, the two sides agreed to boost their cooperation in the fields of defence technology and humanitarian activities.



The two sides agreed to hold an annual defence strategy dialogue to further discuss ways to improve their defence cooperation,” the ministry said in a release./.

