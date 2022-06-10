The proportion of the Republic of Korea’s investment in the market doubled in 2018 compared to the previous year. At the end of 2021, the figure grew 13 percent from 2020.

Savills Vietnam said following Vietnam’s reopening of international flights in the first quarter of this year, Korean firms are seeking opportunities to enter and expand operations in the market.

Vietnamese localities near borders and seaports with good transport infrastructure are attractive to investments.

In the first five months of this year, the Republic of Korea ranked second in investment in Vietnam with over 2.06 billion USD, up 12.6 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment./.

VNA