Society Fishermen’s awareness improves, Tien Giang records no IUU fishing cases The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang has recorded no violations related to illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing in 2023 and several previous years, thanks to the administration's efforts to raise fishermen’s awareness of consequences of IUU practices.

Videos Airport upgrades create growth momentum for Dien Bien Dien Bien Airport in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien resumed operations in early December after being closed for 8 months for maintenance and upgrades. A month has now passed and it has been welcoming more passengers than ever. The airport is expected to help the local tourism sector soar in 2024.

Society Son La-funded park in Lao province inaugurated A friendship park project funded by the Party Committee and authorities of the northwestern province of Son La was inaugurated at a ceremony in Laos’s Xaysomboun province on January 7.

Society Tay Ninh meeting marks 45th anniversary of southwestern border defence war victory A gathering was held in the southwestern province of Tay Ninh on January 7 to mark the 45th anniversary of the southwestern border defence war victory and the toppling of the genocidal regime (January 7, 1979-2024).