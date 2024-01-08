RoK students experience daily life, educational activities in Hanoi
Students from ChungcheonBuk province of the Republic of Korea join an exchange programme in Hanoi on January 8 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Teachers and students from ChungcheonBuk province of the Republic of Korea (RoK) have participated in educational activities and experienced daily life along with students in Hanoi under a week-long cultural and educational exchange programme in the 2023 – 2024 academic year between the two localities, which was disrupted for three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a working session with a delegation of Korean teachers and students on January 8, Director of the Hanoi Department of Education and Training Tran The Cuong said Hanoi always takes the lead in general and specialised education, with numerous students winning national and international awards.
To achieve the goal of comprehensive education and training global citizen development, Hanoi’s students are equipped with knowledge in foreign languages and computer science, he said.
Attention has also been paid to enhancing international integration and exchange with countries in the region and the world, the official said, adding that the department has signed memorandums of understanding (MOU) on education and training cooperation with many partners from Japan, Singapore, the UK, Australia, and the RoK.
Cuong expressed his belief that the activities in the programme will contribute to strengthening the friendship between the two countries’ people in general, and fostering relationships among students and schools in Hanoi and ChungcheongBuk in particular.
Kim Kyong Hui, a manager from the Education Department of ChungcheonBuk, emphasised close relations between the two localities’ departments of education and showed her hope that exchange activities in the school year will continue to nurture the relationship, helping teachers and students get insights into Vietnamese and Korean cultural traditions.
In November last year, a delegation of students and teachers from Hanoi also joined a similar programme./.