World Singapore: Changi Airport’s improvements to welcome travellers back post-pandemic Singapore’s Changi Airport was crowned the world’s best aerodrome for 15 years straight before COVID-19 due to its superior traveller offerings and hi-tech customer services. Now it is ready to welcome back visitors en masse, hoping improvements made during the pandemic will cement its status as Asia’s premier aviation hub.

World Thailand plans to seek new FTAs to increase exports Thailand plans to seek more free trade agreements (FTAs) with countries in the Middle East, Africa and Latin America by the second half of this year, a move to expand new export markets.

World Indonesia plans to increase fuel, power prices Indonesian Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Arifin Tasrif has announced that his government plans to raise prices on subsidised fuels to reduce fiscal tensions.

World Border reopening helps Malaysia boost economic development The transition to the endemic phase and the reopening of borders have clearly provided a positive impact on the Malaysian economy compared to the pandemic phase two years ago, the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) reported, quoting Minister in the Prime Minister's Department for Economic Affairs of Malaysia Mustapa Mohamed.