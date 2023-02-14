ASEAN Indonesia readies roadmap for Timor Leste's full ASEAN membership Indonesia, as the chair of ASEAN this year, is preparing a roadmap to support the full membership of Timor Leste in the regional association.

World Indonesia, Timor Leste agree on investment treaty talks Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Timor Leste Prime Minister Taur Matan Ruak agreed on a number of commitments, including one related to the establishment of a bilateral investment treaty, during their meeting in Jakarta on February 13.

ASEAN ASEAN, Japan boost commercial exchange Secretary-General of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Kao Kim Hourn has said the bloc is looking to expand its single window initiative with Japan to boost two-way trade this year, marking the 50th anniversary of their bilateral dialogue relations.