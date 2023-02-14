RoK, Thailand partner in space launch site construction project
The Republic of Korea (RoK) and Thailand have agreed to work together for a project to build a space launch site in the Southeast Asian country.
RoK’s Yonhap news agency cited a statement released by the RoK’s Ministry of Science and ICT on February 13 which revealed that the ministry had signed a deal with the Geo-Information and Space Technology Development Agency of Thailand to cooperate in carrying out a feasibility study for the spaceport, using the RoK’s experience in its space projects.
The move came after RoK Science Minister Lee Jong-ho and his Thai counterpart, Anek Laothamatas, discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in the space sector in November last year.
The RoK has participated in some of Thailand's space projects, including THEOS-2, the Earth observation optical satellite.
The RoK built the Naro Space Center in the country's southern coastal village of Goheung in 2009, which has supported six launches, including the latest launch of Nuri, or KSLV-II, the country's first homegrown space rocket, last year./.
