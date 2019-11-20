World Thailand discusses ways to prevent IPR license agents’ abuse To both facilitate trade and commerce while preventing license agents improperly exploiting legal loopholes to take advantage of merchants, the Department of Intellectual Property has held talks with the Royal Thai Police on the regulation of intellectual property license representatives to prevent abuses of power.

World Thai opposition party leader disqualified as MP The Constitutional Court of Thailand on November 20 disqualified leader of the opposition Future Forward Party Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit as a member of parliament for illegally owning shares in a media company while running for election last March.

World Vietnam attends second Coast Guard Global Summit in Tokyo Major General Bui Trung Dung, Deputy Commander of the Vietnam Coast Guard, is joining coast guard leaders from 57 countries and eight international organisations at the 2nd Coast Guard Global Summit in Tokyo on November 20-21.