RoK to give week-long welcome for tourists from ASEAN
The Republic of Korea (RoK) is stepping up its efforts to attract visitors from member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) with a special programme from November 20 to December 11.
(Photo: Korea Tourism Organisation)
Hanoi (VNA) - The Republic of Korea (RoK) is stepping up its efforts to attract visitors from member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) with a special programme from November 20 to December 11.
The Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) will run the campaign 'Korea Welcomes You! ASEAN Welcome Week 2019' to celebrate 30 years since the establishment of the ASEAN-RoK diplomatic relationship and ASEAN-RoK Commemorative Summit 2019 which will take place in Busan on November 25 and 26.
Booths with information in Vietnamese, English, Thai, Burmese and Indonesian will be arranged at Incheon International Airport, Myeongdong Street (Seoul) and Haeundae beach (Busan). At these booths, tourists from ASEAN will receive gifts and coupon books which offer discounts up to 20 percent for more than 50 major tourist attractions in Seoul, Gyeonggi, Busan and Daegu.
Tourists can also enjoy virtual trips to famous destinations in the RoK through Virtual Reality (VR) technology and take photos with beautiful landscapes and architecture as backgrounds at Myeongdong Station.
The number of tourists from ASEAN in the first nine months of this year has increased 10.7 percent in comparison with the same period last year, according to Kim Hyung-joon from KTO.
The ASEAN groups 10 member states – Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam./.
The Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) will run the campaign 'Korea Welcomes You! ASEAN Welcome Week 2019' to celebrate 30 years since the establishment of the ASEAN-RoK diplomatic relationship and ASEAN-RoK Commemorative Summit 2019 which will take place in Busan on November 25 and 26.
Booths with information in Vietnamese, English, Thai, Burmese and Indonesian will be arranged at Incheon International Airport, Myeongdong Street (Seoul) and Haeundae beach (Busan). At these booths, tourists from ASEAN will receive gifts and coupon books which offer discounts up to 20 percent for more than 50 major tourist attractions in Seoul, Gyeonggi, Busan and Daegu.
Tourists can also enjoy virtual trips to famous destinations in the RoK through Virtual Reality (VR) technology and take photos with beautiful landscapes and architecture as backgrounds at Myeongdong Station.
The number of tourists from ASEAN in the first nine months of this year has increased 10.7 percent in comparison with the same period last year, according to Kim Hyung-joon from KTO.
The ASEAN groups 10 member states – Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam./.