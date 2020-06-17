RoK to launch promotions to attract Vietnamese tourists
The Korean Tourism Organisation (KTO) of the Republic of Korea (RoK) in Vietnam plans to host a series of cultural and tourism activities in Hanoi to promote tourism to the country, a KTO representative said.
A street in the RoK (Source: dulichvietnam.com)
According to Park Jong-sun, chief of KTO’s representative office, the “Korea Travel Experience Booth”, which is to take place in Hanoi from August to October, will offer a chance for visitors to find useful information on the RoK’s culture and popular tourism destinations at large-sized booths.
Park said it will also hold online events to increase its exposure and influence.
It will hold the “Korean Days in Hanoi” programme in November, following the success of a similar event in Hanoi in 2017.
A dance contest will be held specifically for Vietnamese dancers. The “Korea Tourism Yoona Dance Cover Challenge” will take place in August or September, with contestants covering dances by Yoona, a member of the Girls’ Generation (SNSD) group, performed in KTO videos promoting Korean tourism.
Through the contest, KTO wishes to promote the RoK’s bustling and fun image associated with Hallyu culture, thus attracting more young people to the country.
Meanwhile, a photo contest called “Relive your Korea trip”, launched in April, will recall visitors’ wonderful memories of their visit to the RoK.
KTO will also cooperate with travel companies in Vietnam and especially those in Hanoi in a campaign to boost tours to the RoK as soon as the COVID-19 pandemic is brought under control and flights between the two countries reopened.
Park said that through activities to promote Korean tourism in the second half of 2020, KTO hopes to attract Vietnamese tourists to the country once again, further fostering tourism exchange between the two countries in the time to come./.