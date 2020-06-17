Society Int’l organisations work to protect Vietnamese women, children from violence A new project targeting the elimination of violence against women and children in Vietnam was launched on June 17, in response to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Hanoi determined to improve PAPI ranking Hanoi is taking action to improve administrative and governance efficiency in order to proactively meet the needs of local residents and thereby raise its Provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Index (PAPI) ranking in 2020 and the years to come.

Society Public universities in HCM City to hike tuition A number of public universities in HCM City that have been granted financial autonomy are planning to increase tuition in the 2020-21 academic year.

Society People in central region encouraged to join AO press award The Vietnam Association for Victims of AO/Dioxin (VAVA) held an event in Vinh city of the northern central province of Nghe An on June 16 to call for people in the central region to participate in a press award for reporting on Agent Orange and efforts to overcome the consequences of toxic chemicals used by US forces during the war in Vietnam.