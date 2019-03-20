Da Nang has risen up as an attractive destination for Korean tourists, with some 1 million Koreans visiting the city each year (Source: VNA)

– The Republic of Korea (RoK) will open a new consulate general in Vietnam’s central city of Da Nang, the Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) has reported.This is part of a draft bill revising the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs' organisational structure approved in a cabinet meeting on March 19.Da Nang has risen up as an attractive destination for Korean tourists, with some 1 million Koreans visiting the city each year. Therefore, the opening of a consulate general there is expected to help ensure the safety and interests of the RoK’s tourists.In addition, the RoK will also open an embassy in Latvia, which will be the first in the three Baltic states of Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania.It also plans to send 13 consular officials to be in charge of issues related to Korean citizens in 13 diplomatic offices abroad, as well as allocate more staff responsible for diplomatic relations with Mexico, Indonesia, Turkey, Australia, and India.–VNA