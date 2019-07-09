Tran Van Tuy (L), head of the NA’s Committee for Deputy Affairs and President of the Vietnam – RoK Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group, and peaker of the RoK’s National Assembly Moon Hee-sang (Photo: VNA)

– The Republic of Korea (RoK)’s parliament will make efforts to ensure no more recurrence of abuse of Vietnamese brides by their Korean husbands, affirmed Speaker of the RoK’s National Assembly Moon Hee-sang.The official made the statement while receiving a delegation of the Vietnamese National Assembly led by Tran Van Tuy, head of the NA’s Committee for Deputy Affairs and President of the Vietnam – RoK Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group, in Seoul on July 9.Moon stated that Vietnam and the RoK have close relations and that his country considers Vietnamese expatriates its citizens.For his part, Tuy said he hopes such family violence like the recent case is just an exception and requested that the RoK NA and Government will not let similar cases to happen again.He noted his delegation’s current visit aims to monitor the implementation of agreements between the two governments, wishing it to help strengthen the countries’ strategic cooperative partnership.The official expressed his hope that the Vietnam – RoK and RoK – Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Groups will carry out more activities in the coming time.He asked his host to pay attention to boosting RoK’s investment in Vietnam as well as the teaching of Korean in Vietnam and Vietnamese in the RoK.Enhancing information sharing between the two nations is also necessary to timely tackle problems arising within the Vietnamese community in the RoK and the Korean community in Vietnam, Tuy added.In response, Moon said he will work to encourage RoK firms to invest more in Vietnam.The RoK National Assembly will build a law to protect foreigners in the country, including those from Vietnam, he stressed.Moon also took the occasion to thank the Vietnamese Government for hosting the second summit between the US and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea in Hanoi, adding that the event is a beginning of further steps toward a peaceful Korean Peninsula.The same day, the Vietnamese delegation had a friendly meeting with Kim Hak-yong, head of the RoK National Assembly’s Environment and Labour Committee, who was recently honoured with the Friendship Order of the Vietnamese State for his significant contributions to the strategic partnership between the two countries.Earlier, on July 8, the delegation paid a courtesy call to Prime Minister of the RoK Lee Nak-yon, who highlighted that he pays attention to multicultural families and the protection of the wives in these families.He stated the RoK Government will carry out measures to prevent domestic violence against foreign wives.The RoK Government leader said he values the relations with Vietnam and will make efforts to increase the RoK’s investment in and technology transfer to Vietnam.-VNA