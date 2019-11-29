Business First Vietnam-Australia economic partnership meeting held The first Vietnam-Australia Economic Partnership Meeting (EPM) was held in Adelaide city of Australia on November 29 under the co-chair of Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Chi Dung and Australian Minister of Trade, Tourism and Investment Simon Birmingham.

Business Infographic CPI sees 0.96 percent rise in November Consumer price index (CPI) in November rose by 0.96 percent compared to the previous month, according to the General Statistics Office.

Business Two furniture fairs open in HCM City A wide range of outdoor and indoor furniture, handicrafts and household appliances are on display at the 2019 Vietnam Furniture and Home Furnishing Fair that opened in Ho Chi Minh City on November 28.