Representatives of the Korea Coast Guard (KCG) visited Vietnam Coast Guard Region 1 Command (Photo: VNA)

Hai Phong (VNA) – Representatives of the Korea Coast Guard (KCG) visited Vietnam Coast Guard Region 1 Command on November 1 within the framework of its ongoing trip to Hai Phong city.

Major General Tran Van Tho, Commander of the region, stressed that the trip holds great significance and is part of a series of the cooperation activities to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the KCG and 25 years since the founding of the Vietnam Coast Guard.

The trip affirms the friendly relationship and sound cooperation between the two forces, and also creates an opportunity for officers and soldiers of the two sides to exchange experiences to enhance cooperation and mutual understanding, Tho noted.

For his part, Kim Young Chul, head of the KCG Academy’s Office, expressed his hope that the trip will contribute to further strengthening cooperation between the two forces, thereby contributing to further deepening the diplomatic relationship between the two governments.

The same day, officers, crew members, and soldiers of the two sides joined a friendly volleyball match.

Officers, crew members, and soldiers of the two sides join a friendly volleyball match.(Photo: VNA)

The KCG’s training ship BADARO (3011HAM), manned by a crew of 100, arrived at the port in Hai Phong on October 30, beginning a five-day visit to the northern city and offering an opportunity for officers and soldiers of the sides to share experiences and exchange knowledge to strengthen their joint works and mutual understanding./.

VNA