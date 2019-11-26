Politics PM Phuc attends ASEAN-RoK Commemorative Summit’s second session Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc joined leaders of other ASEAN member states and President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Moon Jae-in at the second session of the ASEAN-RoK Commemorative Summit in Busan on November 26.

Politics Vietnamese PM attends ASEAN-RoK Start-up Summit Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc along with President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Moon Jae-in and leaders of ASEAN member states attended the ASEAN-RoK Startup Summit in the Korean city of Busan on November 26.

Politics Vietnam Coast Guard ship visits Japan Ship CSB 8002, carrying a mission from the Vietnam Coast Guard Command on board, departed for Japan on November 24 to visit and exchange with the Japan Coast Guard (JCG).