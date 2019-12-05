Culture - Sports SEA Games 30: Swimmer Hoang sets new record in 400-m freestyle Vietnamese swimmer Nguyen Huy Hoang snatched the gold medal in the men’s 400-m freestyle event at the ongoing 30th SEA Games in the Philippines on December 4, clocking 49.08 seconds and setting a new record for the Games.

Culture - Sports Bac Giang strengthens actions to safeguard Ca tru art Authorities and people of the northern province of Bac Giang have made great efforts to preserve and carry forwards the values of the art of Ca tru (ceremonial singing), aiming to removing the art from UNESCO’s List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding.