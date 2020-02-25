RoK, Vietnamese artists pay tribute to ‘unending inspiration’
Oil paintings at a showcase featuring 44 works in different materials by Korean and Vietnamese artists at the HCM City Fine Arts Association (Photo courtesy of the organiser)
HCM City (VNS/VNA) - Twenty-four artists from the Republic of Korea and Vietnam are showcasing works in different media as a celebration of the beauty of women.
The event, International Vietnam-Korea Art Exchange Exhibition, is organised by the HCM City Fine Arts Association to promote cultural exchange between artists of the two countries.
Although 13 Korean artists cancelled their visit to HCM City due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the event’s opening ceremony at the association still attracted many visitors.
More than 40 works, including oil and lacquer paintings, sculpture and mixed media, are “a gift of love presented to life and women”, said Vo Thanh Tam, a student of the HCM City Fine Arts University.
The works are based on fond memories and loves of their lives, he said.
Highlighted works include masterpieces of RoK artists Gunho Ko and Nayoung that show images of women in different states and emotions.
A series of works in oil called Yen Binh (Peace) by Vietnamese artist Dai Trang have vivid colours that indicate dreams and passions.
The beauty of women and nature in Trang’s art in accessible and matches the contemporary Vietnamese concept of beauty.
The exhibition can be seen at 218A Pasteur street in District 1. It closes at 8pm on February 26./.