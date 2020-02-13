RoK’s airline reduces flights to Southeast Asia
Asiana Airlines, the Republic of Korea’s second-largest carrier, said it will suspend or reduce flights to Southeast Asia due to declining demand amid the spreading COVID-19 outbreak, according to Yonhap.
An Asiana Airlines aircraft lands at Los Angeles International Airport in the US. (Photo: AFP/VNA)
Seoul (VNA) – Asiana Airlines, the Republic of Korea’s second-largest carrier, said it will suspend or reduce flights to Southeast Asia due to declining demand amid the spreading COVID-19 outbreak, according to Yonhap.
The RoK-based news agency reported that the airline will suspend services on the Incheon – Taichung (Taiwan) route from February 26 and the Incheon – Chiang Mai (Thailand) route from March 3.
From February 18, the number of flights connecting Incheon and Bangkok (Thailand) will be cut by half to only seven per week while those on the Incheon – Hanoi route will be reduced from 21 to 14 weekly. Services to Singapore and Nha Trang (Vietnam) will also be reduced.
Starting this month, Asiana halted six out of 26 routes to China./.