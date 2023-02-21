Tran Thi Anh Tuyet of Vietnam (left) defeats Philippine Baby Jesscia Canabal Noveno in the 31th SEA Games women's 53kg category final last year. Ilustrative image. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The CJ Group of the Republic of Korea (RoK) has become a sponsor for Vietnam’s national taekwondo team between 2023-2024 under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on February 20 between the group and the General Department of Sports and Physical Training (GDSPT).

Addressing the signing ceremony, GDSPT General Director Dang Ha Viet said the sponsorship signing marked an important step in the sustainable and long-term relationship between the two sides.



According to the official, Vietnam and the RoK share many cultural similarities, laying a foundation for the two countries to boost bilateral cooperation in many fields, including sports.



With a desire to promote Taekwondo, the traditional sport of the RoK, the CJ Group is committed to accompanying the development of this sport in Vietnam, he said, adding that great efforts have been made by the group to turn Vietnam into one of the world's Taekwondo powers.



Chang Bok-sang, President and CEO of CJ Vietnam, said the group will support Vietnam’s national taekwondo team to get the best results at the 2022 Asian Games which is scheduled to take place in Hangzhou, China, from September 23 to October 8, 2023 as well as the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games.



He also expressed his wish that the GDSPT will work with the group to maximise the effectiveness of the activity by devising proper training plans./.