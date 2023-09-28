Politics VUFO President presents insignia to Lao ambassador President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) Phan Anh Son presented an insignia "For Peace and Friendship among Nations" to Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Sengphet Houngboungnuang in honour of his contributions to strengthening and enhancing Vietnam-Laos special solidarity at a ceremony in Hanoi on September 28.

Politics Session talks women, peace, security in UN peacekeeping operations The Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations (VDPO), in coordination with the Defence Attaché Office of the Australian Embassy in Vietnam, held an experience-sharing session on the topic of women, peace and security in the United Nations peacekeeping operations, both in in-person and online formats on September 28.

Politics Hanoi leader meets with China’s top political advisor Dinh Tien Dung, Politburo member and Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee, paid a courtesy call to Wang Huning, a member of the Politburo Standing Committee and Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), in Beijing on September 28.