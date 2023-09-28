RoK’s National Foundation Day celebrated in Hanoi
The Embassy of the Republic of Korea (RoK) hosted a ceremony in Hanoi on September 28 evening to celebrate the 4,355th anniversary of the RoK's National Foundation Day (October 3).
In his remarks at the event, Standing Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu expressed his confidence that with their efforts and determination, the RoK Government and people will continue to successfully implement their goals, including the Global Pivotal State (GPS) vision, thereby helping to enhance the nation’s international position and promote peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.
The diplomat stressed that the Vietnam-RoK comprehensive strategic partnership is developing strongly, practically, and comprehensively. To Vietnam, the RoK currently holds the top position in terms of foreign direct investment, 2nd place in official development assistance (ODA) cooperation and tourism, and 3rd position in trade and labour cooperation. Vietnam is a key partner of the RoK in implementing the Korea-ASEAN Solidarity Initiative (KASI) and the RoK’s Indo-Pacific Strategy.
He held that there is still large room for further development of the bilateral relationship in the coming time, given the need for economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic and major global trends such as the fourth Industrial Revolution, digital transformation, green growth, and optimisation of supply chains.
Vietnam consistently attaches importance to its relations with the RoK and is ready to collaborate closely in further developing the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership, the deputy minister affirmed.
Vietnam will continue to support the RoK in playing a greater international role and making positive contributions to maintaining peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.
RoK Ambassador to Vietnam Choi Youngsam emphasised that the bilateral ties will continue to grow in all areas, including key industries and digital transformation.
The ceremony featured booths showcasing products from small and medium-sized enterprises of the RoK, the tasting of RoK farm produce, traditional games, and musical performances./.
