RoK’s President-elect to talk with President Phuc on ways to promote bilateral ties
The Republic of Korea (RoK)’s President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol plans to discuss ways to deepen bilateral ties during his phone talk with Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc scheduled on March 23, according to Yoon's spokesperson Kim Eun-hye.
The Republic of Korea (RoK)’s President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol (Photo: Yonhap/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Republic of Korea (RoK)’s President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol plans to discuss ways to deepen bilateral ties during his phone talk with Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc scheduled on March 23, according to Yoon's spokesperson Kim Eun-hye.
“Vietnam is a friendly nation to us and has maintained a relationship of trust despite COVID-19 and global supply chain disruptions," Kim was quoted by local media as saying at a press briefing.
She said that in 2022, the two countries will celebrate the 30th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations, and the bilateral relationship is currently upgraded to a comprehensive strategic partnership.
The spokesperson also highlighted that Vietnam, as the coordinator of the RoK-ASEAN relations, plays an important role in the RoK’s partnership with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
The Vietnamese President will be the sixth foreign leader to speak with Yoon since his election on March 10 after US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi./.