Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue (R) and CEO of KRC Kim In Sik (Photo: VNA)

The Korea Rural Community Corporation (KRC), the Republic of Korea’s leading state-run group on rural development, will invest in smart agriculture in Vietnam regarding seeds that are immunised against diseases, CEO Kim In Sik said on July 12.Kim released the information in Hanoi while being received by Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue who lauded the RoK’s rural development experience and the role of the group.The KRC is providing the RoK Government’s non-refundable aid for five projects on fruit and animal health in Thai Binh and Hai Duong provinces and Hanoi’s Dong Anh district. It has also carried out a public-private-partnership project on building a wholesale market of agro-fishery products and high-tech farming in Hanoi’s Gia Lam district; another on restructuring the agricultural sector in Dong Thap province; and another on rural development planning in the Mekong Delta.Hue said he backs collaboration between the company and Vietnamese public agencies and businesses in such projects, which he vowed to direct relevant agencies and sectors to soon begin their implementation.The official asked the KRC to launch more projects on smart agriculture in adaptation to climate change in Vietnam and attend a conference reviewing a decade of building new-style rural areas in Vietnam.For his part, Kim said his company’s cooperation projects in Vietnam and the host Government’s support will contribute to the growth of the country’s rural areas and of the Vietnam – RoK trade and investment ties.He added the KRC wants to run projects that combine landscape improvement with tourism development in Vietnam.-VNA