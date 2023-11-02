RoK’s SG group plans long-term investment in Vietnam (Photo: VNA)

Seoul (VNA) – The SK Group, the second-largest conglomerate of the Republic of Korea (RoK), has confirmed it is discussing long-term business partnerships with the Vietnamese government and large local companies in a plan to make Vietnam its business hub in Southeast Asia.

According to Money Today newspaper, SK executives recently met with executives from local investment partners in Vietnam to discuss the new partnership. A senior leader of SK Group said that some modifications might be changed to its investment categories in Vietnam.



It considers Masan a key strategic partner, to whom it will continue to find ways to partner long-term, Money Today reported.



Since 2018 SK Group has invested around 2.5 billion USD in various sectors in Vietnam including retail, property development and healthcare. It has secured deals with Vietnam’s largest conglomerates Vingroup and Masan Group.



Masan Group is its biggest investment in Vietnam at 1.2 billion USD.

SK Group President Choi Tae Won has recently met with senior government leaders of Vietnam to discuss digital and green solutions for long-term partnerships. He affirmed that Vietnam was a key strategic partner.



The group also announced a 30 million USD investment in the National Innovation Center to support Vietnamese tech startups./.

VNA