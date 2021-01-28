Culture - Sports HCM City holds art programme welcoming 13th National Party Congress Famous singers and dancers of Vietnam performed in a special music programme in Ho Chi Minh City on January 25 night to welcome the 13th National Party Congress.

Culture - Sports First Hanoi flower street to debut in February for Tet celebrations A flower street with the theme of “Home Hanoi Xuan 2021” is set to be held for the first time between February 7 and 17 in Splendora urban area of Hoai Duc district in Hanoi in order to celebrate the upcoming Lunar New Year Festival, known locally as Tet.

Culture - Sports Exhibition celebrates 13th National Party Congress, Lunar New Year An art exhibition themed “Spring of the nation” will be organised at the Vietnam National Fine Art Museum in Hanoi to celebrate the 13th National Party Congress, the 91st founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, and the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet).

Culture - Sports Music show honours strong will of soldiers on Truong Sa The annual music show “Truong Sa Spring”, the ninth of its kind, was held in Hanoi on January 23 to honour strong will and aspiration of officials and soldiers who are safeguarding sea and island sovereignty of the nation.