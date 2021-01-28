RoK-sponsored children’s library opens in Hanoi
At the ceremony to hand over the library (Photo: qdnd.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – A children’s library named The Dream Plus Library was launched at the Hanoi Library at a ceremony held on January 27.
It is a project sponsored by the Republic of Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, aiming to create a space for reading and bolster cultural exchange and information sharing for children.
Spanning over 400 sq.m, the library stocks 400 book titles, including Vietnamese versions of various Korean literature works and new Vietnamese works for children.
Library-goers can also explore RoK culture through music and film screening activities.
Meanwhile, the Kim Dong Publishing House in collaboration with Cloud Pillow Studio debuted a 3D pop-up book on Hanoi. The book features images of the capital city’s famous tourist attractions.
An event introducing the book’s content and design will be held at the studio on January 31./.