Politics NA Chairman chairs National Election Council’s fifth session National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, who is also Chairman of the National Election Council (NEC), chaired the council’s fifth session on April 12 – the first after several positions of the council were filled.

Politics Dossiers from Hanoi candidates for 15th NA election counted The Hanoi Election Committee has handed over 72 dossiers from candidates for the election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and 188 dossiers from candidates for the election of deputies to the municipal People’s Council in the 2021-2026 tenure to the city’s Fatherland Front Committee.

Politics Do Van Chien named President of VFF Central Committee Do Van Chien, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Party Delegation of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF), has been assigned as President of the VFF Central Committee for the ninth tenure (2019-2024).

Politics Infographic Organisational structure of Government In the last working week from April 5-8, the 11th session of the 14th National Assembly focused on finishing the personnel work for the Government.