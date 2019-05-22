At the event (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – An international seminar on the role of journalism in tourism development took place in Ha Long city of the northern province of Quang Ninh on May 22.



The event afforded Vietnamese and Lao journalists a chance to share experience in journalism activities related to tourism development.



It was also meant to realise Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s Decision No.252/QD-TTg dated February 17, 2016 on approving the project to strengthen external information with Laos in the new situation, under which the Ministry of Information and Communications was assigned to support Lao reports and media outlets in covering news about Vietnam in their country.



Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Hoang Vinh Bao said Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam recently signed Decision No.44/QD-TTg approving a project to strengthen media on aspects of tourism, including popularising Vietnam, its culture, and people and thus contributing to developing Vietnam’s tourism trademark.



Participants discussed advantages and disadvantages in communications in combination with tourism, highlighting the role of tourism in promoting the protection of heritage sites, sustainable tourism development, and strengthening cultural exchanges.



Lao Deputy Minister of Information, Culture, and Tourism Savankhone Razmountry said both Laos and Vietnam are strong in tourism but also face challenges that the public need to know to deal with them and attract more tourists.



He highlighted the need to fight wrongful allegations from foreign media or hostile forces which seek to sabotage the image of both countries.



Valasak Pravongviengkham, Deputy General Director of the Lao National Radio, said the use of journalism and information technology in tourism today benefits both tourism service providers and users.



Vice Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee Vu Thi Thu Thuy said Quang Ninh is always ready to welcome domestic and foreign media outlets to the province to discuss joint work.–VNA