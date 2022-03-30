Health Infographic (interactive) One year after Vietnam rolls out COVID-19 vaccination drive After one year implementing the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, Vietnam has administered nearly 198.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines on people living in the country, becoming one of the six countries with the highest vaccination coverage in the world.

Health Infographic Vietnam to receive mRNA vaccine technology transfer from WHO training hub Vietnam is among the five countries newly selected to receive mRNA vaccine technology transfer from a global biomanufacturing training hub established by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in South Africa.