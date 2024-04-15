Romanian Government grants 21 scholarships to Vietnamese citizens
Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnamese Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) has announced that the Romanian Government will grant 21 scholarships to Vietnamese citizens in 2024 to study in the European country.
Accordingly, 20 scholarships for bachelor's, master's, and doctoral studies will be offered besides one internship and research scholarship.
Successful candidates will enjoy free tuition and accommodation, along with medical support and a monthly allowance as per the Romanian government's regulations.
Applicants have not registered for any other scholarship programmes of the MoET and must commit to completing their studies and returning to serve at their agencies or as required by the Vietnamese state.
The language used during the academic and research process will be Romanian. The undergraduate programmes will last from 3-4 years, master’s for 2 years, and doctoral from 3-4 years, excluding one preparatory year for learning Romanian. Meanwhile, the internship duration will range from 3-9 months./.
