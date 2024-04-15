Society Vietnamese community in India stays united, contributes to homeland The Vietnamese community in India always stays united, and its members help one another to overcome difficulties, contributing to the homeland’s development as well as the Vietnam-India relations through various forms, according to President of the Vietnamese Community Association in India Nguyen Huynh Khanh Linh.

Society Vietnamese abroad commemorate Hung Kings Overseas Vietnamese communities all over the world are holding events on the occasion of the Hung Kings Commemoration Day, which is observed annually on the 10th day of the third lunar month, and falls on April 18 this year.

Society Dien Bien Phu Victory celebrated in France The Vietnamese Embassy in France has organised a ceremony in Paris to mark the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory with the participation of scholars, researchers, Vietnamese people, and French friends.

Society Mobile Police Force: “Steel shield” in protecting national security Throughout its 50 years of construction, fighting, and growth, the Mobile Police Force has maintained its role as a “steel shield” protecting national security, ensuring social order and safety, contributing to political stability, and promoting the country’s development.