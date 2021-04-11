A corner of Ho Chi Minh City - the economic driver of Vietnam. - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) –



Major news and press agencies such as Agerpres, Romaniatv.net, Republicatv.ro, Proarges.ro, Digi24.ro, and Stirileprotv.ro simultaneously reported the event that the Vietnamese NA approved senior leadership positions, who are expected to inherit impressive achievements of Vietnam in the past term and create new development steps, including further promoting the good tradition of the Vietnam – Romania friendship. Romanian media have reported that the Vietnamese National Assembly had successfully consolidated key leadership position s, and showed their hope Vietnam-Romania cooperative ties would develop to a new height in the future.Major news and press agencies such as Agerpres, Romaniatv.net, Republicatv.ro, Proarges.ro, Digi24.ro, and Stirileprotv.ro simultaneously reported the event that the Vietnamese NA approved senior leadership positions, who are expected to inherit impressive achievements of Vietnam in the past term and create new development steps, including further promoting the good tradition of the Vietnam – Romania friendship.

They said that in the last five years, the Vietnamese Government has created achievements with innovation and overcome many difficulties and challenges thanks to its dynamism and drastic direction and management.



Under the timely and close leadership and direction of the Party and State, along with the drastic direction of the Government, Vietnam overcame three waves of COVID-19 pandemic outbreaks, bringing the Vietnamese economy to become one of the economies that has stably developed, not severely affected by the pandemic, and reaching a growth rate of 2.91 percent by 2020.



The Romanian media said that at the beginning of the 2016-2021 government term, the size of the Vietnamese economy ranked 48th, but Vietnam's ranking has increased 11 places to 37th in the world.



Vietnam is expected to join the group of developed countries with high income in 2045, the Romanian media stressed.



Vietnam's participation in international trade agreements, especially the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the European Union-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) , and its role as ASEAN Chair in 2020, and a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council at present are the hallmarks proving the integration, prestige and responsibility of Vietnam in the international arena.



The news outlets also spotlighted the fruitful development of the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and Romania over the last seven decades.



Vietnam is one of Romania's major economic partners in Asia and a leading trade partner of the European country in Southeast Asia, they said, adding that these are a foundation for stronger development of the bilateral cooperative relations in the coming time./.

VNA