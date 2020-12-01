Romania’s National Day celebrated in HCM City
The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) on December 1 hosted a get-together to mark the 102nd National Day of Romania (December 1, 1918 – 2020).
Addressing the event, President of the Vietnam – Romania Friendship Association in HCM City Nguyen Truong Giang highlighted the friendship between the two countries, especially Romania’s support for Vietnam in the past and at present.
According to Giang, Romania has trained more than 4,000 students for Vietnam, and many of them have become experts, managers and engineers with contributions to the development of Vietnam.
Trade cooperation and cultural and people-to-people exchange between localities of the two countries in recent years have actively contributed to strengthening the bilateral relations, he said.
For his part, Romanian Consul General to Vietnam Petrescu Razvan expressed his thanks to Vietnamese people in general and those in HCM City in particular for their support for Romani in the past and at present, especially in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.
According Razvan, trade turnover between Vietnam and Romania in 2019 reached 267 million USD, up 24 percent compared to the previous year. In the first eight months of 2020, the two-way trade hit 172 million USD.
The expanded cooperation in education, trade and investment between Vietnam and Romania has contributed to bringing prosperity to both nations, he said./.