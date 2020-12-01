Society IFAD-funded agriculture development projects reviewed A workshop to review the implementation of agriculture development support projects in the 2019-2015 period funded by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) has been held in the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa.

Society Vietnam ranks first in SEA in primary student learning outcomes Vietnam ranks first among Southeast Asian countries in terms of primary school student learning outcomes under the Southeast Asia Primary Learning Metrics (SEA-PLM) programme.

Society PM orders strict punishment for violations of COVID-19 prevention rules Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has requested strict punishment for violations of COVID-19 prevention rules committed by individuals and organisations, which had resulted in infections in the community recently.

Society WB, Australia asked to help An Giang build reservoirs The Mekong Delta province of An Giang has asked the World Bank and the Australian government to help build reservoirs in combination with irrigation infrastructure to serve production in the Long Xuyen quadrilateral sub-region.