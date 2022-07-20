Romantic Ban Viet lake in Cao Bang
10km away from Trung Khanh town, Trung Khanh district, the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang, Ban Viet lake boasts an extremely wild and peaceful beauty.
From Hanoi, tourists can take the Hanoi - Bac Giang Expressway, turn into Highway 3A and go north for 13 km to reach the Ban Viet Lake near the Ban Gioc waterfall tourist area. (Photo: VNA)
Early morning is an ideal time to enjoy the lake’s beauty. The lake also becomes charming at sunset. (Photo: VNA)
This is an ideal place for camping, trekking and sightseeing (Photo: VNA)
An overview of Ban Viet lake (Photo: VNA)
A bird-eye view of Ban Viet lake (Photo: dulichvietnam.com.vn)