Business Four-month FDI totals 12.25 billion USD In the first four months to April 20, foreign investors pumped 12.25 billion USD in Vietnam, equal to 99.3 percent of the amount recorded in the same period last year.

Business HCM City to expand mobile, e-commerce coverage Ho Chi Minh City aims to develop mobile commerce and expand e-commerce coverage in domestic markets until 2030, focusing on high quality platforms and co-operation between platforms and businesses.

Business Construction firms face bankruptcy as steel prices soar Local construction firms face the risk of bankruptcy as the price of steel has soared 40 percent recently.

Business Vietnam looks to promote issuance of Gov’t bonds on int’l market Experts and economists have proposed to expand the issuance of Government bonds to the international market, saying that this will help increase oppotunities to mobilise investment flows for socio-economic development projects of Vietnam in the time to come.