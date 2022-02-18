Business Detailed visualisation of int’l financial centre model in HCM City needed: experts The development of an international financial centre in Ho Chi Minh City must be associated with the planning work and socio-economic development of the locality, as well as a political consensus, according to experts.

Business Reference exchange rate unchanged on February 18 The State Bank of Vietnam kept the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar on February 18 unchanged from the previous day at 23,113 VND/USD.

Business FDI to Vietnam predicted to surge in 2022 Vietnam remains an attractive destination for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), which is likely to experience a surge in 2022 after a long hiatus due to the pandemic, according to economic experts.

Business WB: Vietnam’s major mobility indicators rise sharply in January All major mobility indicators in Vietnam rose sharply ahead of the Tet celebration as vaccination coverage surpassed 73 percent of the population, according to the World Bank (WB).