Business Thailand imposes anti-dumping duty on Vietnamese steel products Thailand will impose anti-dumping tariffs ranging from 6.97 percent to 51.61 percent of cost, insurance and freight (CIF) prices on some imported steel products from Vietnam, the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam under the Ministry of Industry and Trade said.

Business Vietnam’s audit officials attend int’l integrity seminar in Hungary A delegation of the State Audit Office of Vietnam led by Auditor General Ho Duc Phoc are taking part in the 7th international integrity seminar that opened in Budapest, Hungary, on February 24.