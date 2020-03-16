Business Thua Thien-Hue aims to draw 10 projects in IPs, IZs The central province of Thua Thien - Hue aims to attract 8-10 domestic and foreign investment projects with total registered capital of 6-8 trillion VND (257.4 -343 million USD) to its economic zones (EZs) and industrial zones (IZs) in 2020.

Business Can Tho city solicits investment in housing Can Tho city, the most developed locality in the Mekong Delta, continues to seek investment in housing projects.

Business Reference exchange rate up 10 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,222 VND per USD on March 16, up 10 VND from the last working day of previous week (March 13).