Society Long Bien district police apply IT in administration Residents of Long Bien district in Hanoi can report suspected crimes or send questions to the police through an app on their smartphones.

Society Free tickets offered to HCM City workers More than 2,700 workers in industrial zones of Ho Chi Minh City will receive free transport to return home to celebrate the upcoming traditional Lunar New Year (Tet), the country’s largest yearly festival.

Society Vietnamese-Cambodians receive new houses after blaze last year Three families of Vietnamese-Cambodians, whose houses were burnt down in a blaze in Phnom Penh’s Russey Keo district last year have received new houses.