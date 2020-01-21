Roundtable seminar talks Vietnam – Russia relations
A roundtable discussion on Vietnam – Russia cooperation was held in Moscow on January 20 as part of activities to mark the 70th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.
Hosted by the Centre for Vietnam and ASEAN Studies under the Institute of Far Eastern Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences (IFES RAS), the event brought together a crowd of Vietnamese and Russian scholars.
In his opening speech, Director of the IFES RAS Sergei Lyzyanin said the event aims to review achievements of cooperation between the two nations and discuss orientations to expand their relations in the coming time.
Lyzyanin said that Vietnam is always a time-hounoured and reliable friend of his country in the region and the world.
For his part, Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Ngo Duc Manh highlighted the significance of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two nations, describing this as a strong support for President Ho Chi Minh and the Democratic Republic of Vietnam 70 years ago.
Participants reviewed and gave their assessment of the Vietnam – Russia relationship across fields from military, politics and information, economic and trade ties, and migration, to science-technology and culture cooperation.
They also proposed initiatives to further strengthen the Vietnam – Russia ties in the coming time./.