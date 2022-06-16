Business 27 export items listed in “one-billion-USD” club in five months Twenty-seven export items joined the “one-billion-USD” club in the first five months of this year, as compared with only 23 seen in the same period last year, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai told a press conference on June 16.

Business Tax deferrals help firms Tax deferral policies are giving significant support to enterprises to overcome difficulties and recover production and business in the post-pandemic period, experts have said.

Business Workshop stresses need for more fintech services for SMEs A workshop held in Hanoi on June 16 underlined the need for financial technology (fintech) services for the development of small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Business Reference exchange rate down 4 VND on June 17 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,089 VND/USD on June 17, down 4 VND from the previous day.