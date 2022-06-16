Routes Asia 2022 helps Da Nang promote tourism development, economic recovery
A corner of Da Nang (Photo: VNA)Da Nang (VNA) - The 16th Asian route development forum (Routes Asia 2022) was a success, providing a great database for its host - the central city of Da Nang, to promote its tourism to countries around the world, stated Vice Chairman of the city People’s Committee Tran Phuoc Son at a meeting to review the event on June 16.
Son asked local departments, sectors and agencies to coordinate closely to prepare human resources and tourism products to serve tourists from potential markets such as countries in the Middle East, citing as examples MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions) tours, resorts and other products for visitors in the high-end segment.
It is necessary to study and propose new policies for new air routes and markets as well as policies to reopen more routes in the time to come, he stressed.
Son underlined that the success of the Routes Asia 2022 showed the city’s efforts to accompany local enterprises after two years of being hit by COVID-19, contributing to promoting local economic recovery and development.
According to Director of the city Department of Tourism Truong Thi Hong Hanh, the event drew more than 700 delegates, including 500 foreigners. It comprised 18 major activities, with 15 organised by Da Nang.
During the event, 1,500 official working meetings took place from June 6-8, including 1,300 direct and 200 online ones. Da Nang also held 19 meetings with partners, including Vietjet Air, Jetstar Group and airlines from India, the Philippines, Indonesia, Europe and Australia.
Following the meetings, airlines operating flights on the Thailand-Da Nang route said that they plan to increase flights to Da Nang and support the city in tourism promotion. Informa Routes company will also continue to help connect Da Nang and potential partner ailines in the world and promote its tourism through the firm’s existing channels, Hanh added.
Hanh said that participants at the event lauded the potential and attractiveness of Da Nang, and international carriers in India and Indonesia had pledged to keep working to promote the opening of direct flights to the central city of Vietnam.
She highlighted the effectiveness of Route Asia 2022 in promoting Da Nang as a tourism destination and introducing the image and potential of the city in investment, trade, aviation, tourism and logistics to domestic and foreign delegates.
Hanh said that Da Nang will continue to popularise its tourism in international markets while resuming international air routes and working to call for the opening of new direct flights to the city./.